Rebels finish second in 3A state tourney

CANTON — Carroll Academy fell just short of the Class 3A state championship on Saturday.

The Rebels had their worst offensive night of the season as Columbia Academy built an early lead and took a 53-37 win to claim the Class 3A state championship on Saturday night at Canton Academy.

The Rebels finish as the No. 2 seed in Class 3A and will advance to the MAIS Overall Tournament at Mississippi College this week, playing the No. 2 seeded team out of Class 2A.

The Rebels struggled from the field and led just one time at 3-2 in the first period. Columbia used a strong inside game and led 12-5 at the end of the first period.

Columbia extended its lead early in the second period as they led 18-7 with 6:19 left in the second. But Carroll outgo back with eight straight points on three-pointers by Morgan Mims and Noah Beck to cut the lead to 18-15 with 3:29 left in the first half. But that’s as close as the Rebels got as Columbia score the last six points of the half to lead 24-15 at the half.

The Rebels got within 26-19 on a three-pointer by Logan Taylor with 6:41 left in the third. But Columbia scored the next eight points and led 34-19 with 3:31 left in the third and 41-24 at the end of the third.

The Rebels battled back to pull within 12 at 44-32 with 2:54 left in the game but Columbia scored nine straight to pull away and take the win and championship trophy.

Logan Taylor, Noah Beck and Reese Fulton were each named to the Class 3A all-tournament team for Carroll.

Taylor led Carroll with 15 points while Noah Beck had seven points. Reese Fulton was held to a season-low six points and nine rebounds.