Krystal Mary Brady was arrested by Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 17 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or transfer.

Johnathan Jacquan Alexander, 21, was arrested by Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 19 for armed robbery.

Charles Calhoun, 26, was arrested by Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 20 for grand larceny.

Sammie Greene, 64, was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff Dept. on Jan. 20 for an expired license, failure to have proof of vehicle insurance, careless driving and driving under the influence.

Stewart Jordan Lee, 23, was arrested by Carroll County Sheriff's deputies on Jan. 17 for none, expired, or improperly mounted license plate.

William Jason Lee, 26, was arrested by Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 17 for possession of paraphernalia.

Virgil Lee Wade, 47, was arrested by Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 17 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, expired/no license plate, expired/no driver’s license, no proof of vehicle insurance, possession of marijuana and trespassing.

Murray Mills, 33, was arrested by Winona police on Jan. 18 for grand larceny, simple assault, larceny and trespassing.

Alvin Lashay Lewis, 67, was arrested by Winona police on Jan. 19 for shoplifting and trespassing.

Christopher Lamar Olton, 22, was arrested by Winona police on Jan. 19 for armed robbery.

Corleone Pate Jr., 18, was arrested by Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 19 for armed robbery.

Corleone Pate Sr., 41, was arrested by Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 19 for accessory after the fact.

Leon Butts, 59, was arrested by Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 20 per judge order.