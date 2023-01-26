Two Winona men faced charges in the Municipal Court on Jan. 19.

Christopher Olton Jr. appeared in Municipal Court for his initial appearance regarding a charge of armed robbery. His case was added to the docket on the day in question.

Judge Keith Stokes Roberts informed Olton that he has “been charged with a felony. A felony is an offense for which you could receive time at the state penitentiary if you are convicted. If the jury sets penalty, the minimal penalty is life, the maximum penalty is life. If the jury does not set the penalty, the minimum is three years, and no maximum term is stated. I do find probable cause. You are not required to speak; any statements may be used against you.”

Municipal Court Clerk Kellie Fox, referenced an affidavit, stating, “Olton allegedly stole money from an individual with a weapon in hand,” in a later interview.

Judge Roberts then appointed Attorney Payne Horan as Olton’s defense attorney and set the preliminary hearing for Thursday. Bond was set at $25,000.

Another Winona man, David Cooke, who was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent for sale or transfer by the Winona police dept. did not appear in court for his initial appearance.

“His bond was set at $5,000. This is his second time to not appear in court,” said Fox to Judge Roberts.

Fox said despite Cooke’s lack of appearance for his Dec. 19 court date, no bench warrant was issued for his absence due to the officer involved in the case not being able to be in attendance, and the case was discontinued the first time.

“Judge, I ask the court to issue a bench warrant, and bond be $5,000,” said Prosecuting Attorney Luther P. Crull.

Judge Roberts issued a bench warrant for Cooke and set the bond at the price the prosecution requested.