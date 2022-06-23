Absentee voting begins this Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. until noon in the U.S. Congressional Representative race for District Two. Ron Eller of Raymond will face Brian Flowers of Clinton. The winner of the run-off race will face incumbent Bennie Thompson.

On his website, Eller states, “I am ready and willing to stand up and fight for the American People. My experience includes working in both the private and public sectors. I have served twenty years on active duty in the military, and for the last twenty years I have worked in the private healthcare sector. Recently, my entrepreneurial spirit led me to start several manufacturing businesses.”

During the June 7 primary, Brian Flowers finished with 43 percent of the vote, while Ron Eller was close behind, finishing with 33 percent of the vote. Two other candidates, Michael Carson finished with 20 percent of the vote, and Stanford Johnson finished with four percent of the vote.

In Carroll County, Eller led with just six votes separating the two. Eller had 216 and Flowers had 210. In Montgomery County, Eller led with 150 votes to Flowers’ 133.

After the run-off, Flowers posted on his Facebook page, Brian Flowers for Congress, his thanks for everyone who voted in the primary.

“I’m grateful for the faith and support that you all have placed in me. Even though I was leading the race the entire night, unfortunately no one got to 50%+1. So it looks like we’ll be heading into a runoff on June 28th. It is imperative that everyone talks to each other about this runoff. We cannot afford to have a low turnout,” Flowers wrote. “We must ensure that everyone knows when it is and ensure that we get out to vote Brian Flowers for Congress. Again, thank you all for your votes and your continued support. I look forward to seeing everyone as we continue talking with people throughout the district.”

The runoff election between the two will be held on Tuesday, June 28. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and the election is only for those who voted in the Republican primary or for those who did not vote in the primary.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.