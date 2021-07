William “Billy” Lane Lowry passed away peacefully Thursday morning, July 8, 2021 surrounded by his wife and children.

He was born on August 29, 1940 to the late Rev. T.G. and Anna Lowry of Winona. After finishing high school in Winona, he graduated from Mississippi State University. He then joined the U.S. Air Force, became a pilot and trained pilots during the Viet Nam War.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Sylvia, eight childrem, several grandchildren and six brothers and sisters.