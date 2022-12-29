Congratulations to Will and Katelyn Vaughan of Little Rock, Ark., proud parents of a baby girl, Nellah Jane, who was born Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Nellah arrived at 9 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and 19 3/4 inches long. She is welcomed home by her big brother, Witt, age 2. Nellah's grandparents are William and Tish Vaughan of McCarley, and Billy and Donna Ussery of Wabash, Ark. Nellah's great grandparents are Maurice and Priss Ferguson of McCarley; Carol Tharp of Wabash, Ark.; and Billy Ussery Sr. of Sidon.