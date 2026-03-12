The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for portions of Eastern Arkansas and Northern and Central Mississippi until 11 p.m. Sunday, March 15.

Several tornadoes are likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible. Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 80 mph are also likely while scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events up to 2 inches in diameter are possible.

“An intense squall line is expected to develop and pose a substantial threat for widespread severe/damaging winds and several tornadoes this evening as it moves quickly east-northeastward,” the weather service said in a statement. “Peak gusts may reach up to 70-80 mph. Supercells may develop ahead of the squall line, with a threat for large to very large hail and tornadoes, some of which could be strong (EF-2+).”

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 80 statute miles east and west of a line from 30 miles east northeast of Mount Vernon, Illinois to 40 miles southeast of Greenville.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

Mississippi counties included are Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Coahoma, Desoto, Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Sharkey, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Washington, Webster, Yalobusha and Yazoo.