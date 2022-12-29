Previous
Three Winona Tiger players were named 3A All State. Tyler Abel made First Team Offensive Tackle. Chase Richardson made Second Team Quarterback. T.J. Lockhart made Second Team Offensive Tackle.
Three Tigers were named 3A District 3 All District Most Valuable Players. Tyler Abel was named Co-Most Valuable Lineman. Chase Richardson made MVP. Fred Clark was named Co-Defensive MVP.
The Top 5 Sports Stories: #5 District 3A All-District/All-State honors
