The Winona High School basketball boys secured their first Region 3-3A win of the season last Friday night with a 50-42 victory over Yazoo County High School.

The Tigers (5-9, 1-1) held slim leads of 8-6 after one and 16-15 at the half. A 21-10 run in the third increased their advantage to 37-25 headed to the fourth period.

Cameron Bibbs led a balanced attack with 13 points and eight rebounds. Darius Robinson had nine points, six assists and three steals, and Kam’ron Robinson tacked on eight points and seven boards. K.D. Topps chipped in six points, three steals and two assists, and Tristin Purnell had five points, two assists and two steals.

In the girls’ game, Yazoo County beat Winona 58-21 as it led 17-6 after one, 37-15 at the half and 52-18 after the third.

Markashia Burnett had 11 points for the Lady Tigers (6-8, 0-2). Jayla Campbell had six points.

In games from Jan. 3, Winona played at Humphreys County. The girls dropped a 59-56 decision to the Cowgirls, who outscored Winona 23-14 in the fourth to overcome a 42-36 deficit after the third period.

Campbell led Winona with 25 points. Burnett had nine, and Ta’nhya Knight tacked on eight. Ariella Jones had six points, and Ja’najah Turner tallied five points.

In the boys’ games, Humphreys County prevailed 57-43 as it led 13-7 after one and 24-16 at the half. Winona tied the game at 34-34 by the end of the third frame, but a 23-9 run in the fourth was the difference for the Cowboys.

Bibbs had 15 points and four rebounds, and Robinson had seven points, four assists and three steals. Ja’mes Bays had five points and three steals, and Purnell had five points, two assists and two steals.

Winona, which played at Amanda Elzy Tuesday, hosts Yazoo County Friday.

J.Z. George

The Jaguars dropped their 11th straight game as they fell 61-37 to Humphreys County last Friday in Belzoni.

The Jags (3-11) trailed 14-9 after one, 32-11 at the half and 49-19 after the third frame.

De’shaun Hemmingway led J.Z. George with 10 points. Nehemiah Williams had nine points, and B.J. Green and Taylon Malone had six points each.

No results were made available for the Lady Jags.

J.Z. George hosts Eupora Friday and entertains Humphreys County Saturday.