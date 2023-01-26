The Winona High School girls and boys’ soccer teams had their seasons come to a halt with first-round playoff losses last Saturday.

The Lady Tigers dropped a 9-0 decision to visiting Booneville High School to end their season with a 3-8-1 record.

The Tigers ended with a 4-8 record as they lost 7-0 at Amory High School.

In games from last Tuesday to end the regular season, both teams lost to Yazoo County.

The girls fell 4-2 as Bella Durham and Lilly Chandler had a goal each.

The boys lost 3-1 to the Panthers as Kason Harper had the lone goal.