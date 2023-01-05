So many entertaining bowl games over the weekend, but then came Monday Night Football and the devastating injury to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. For the Clevelands, the injury brought back memories of Chucky Mullins and was a stark reminder of the inherent dangers in the sport of football. With that as an unsettling backdrop, the Ole Miss and Mississippi State bowl games, the college football playoffs and Tulane’s magnificent victory are all discussed.

-- Audio credit to Rick Cleveland and Tyler Cleveland of Mississippi Today --