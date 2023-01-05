Below is a press release from the Mississippi State Department of Health:

Today the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is confirming its 14th COVID-19 death in a child under 18.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Mississippi in March of 2020, the MSDH has reported the following pediatric deaths:

2020

One death in the 1-5 year age range

One death in the 6-10 year age range

2021

One death in an infant under 1 year of age

One death in the 1-5 year age range

Five deaths in the 11-17 year age range

2022

One death in the 1-5 year age range

Three deaths in the 11-17 year age range

2023

One death in an infant under 1 year of age

MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said this latest death serves as a stark reminder of the importance of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and up to date on boosters to protect vulnerable individuals we have contact with who may not be eligible for vaccination.

“Vaccination not only protects you, but it also protects those around you who may not be eligible for vaccination or who may be at higher risk for complications due to age or underlying health problems,” said Dr. Byers. “It is important to stay up to date and receive the most recent bivalent booster when eligible in order to provide the best protection against infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”

Vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older. Vaccination and boosters are especially important for adults 65 and older, children and adults who have weakened immune systems, and anyone with underlying health problems. Anyone 6 months of age and older should remain up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, including the bivalent booster if eligible.

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are available at no cost from county health departments, and at numerous pharmacies and private providers throughout the state. Appointments can be made online at covidvaccine.msdh.ms.gov or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.