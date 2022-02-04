Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Health:

Starting Monday, appointments for second COVID-19 booster shots will be available through county health departments.

Appointments can be made after 5 p.m. today through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Individuals are eligible for a second booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine at MSDH county health department clinics if they are:

- 50 years of age or older and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot of any COVID-19 vaccine, - Age 12-17 years with a weakened immune system and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot (Pfizer only for this age group), - Age 18 years or older with a weakened immune system, and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot, or - Age 18 years or older and they received Johnson and Johnson vaccine as both a first shot and a booster shot, and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot.

First, second, third or additional shots (for people with weakened immune systems), and first booster shots for adults and children are also available at county health department clinics. For information about eligibility and to make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters, visit https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Please note: COVID-19 vaccinations are available at numerous other providers statewide, including pharmacies and clinics. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ to find locations near you where you can receive first and second COVID-19 vaccinations as well as boosters and additional COVID-19 doses for weakened immune systems and boosters.

Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card to your appointment, if available, if you have received prior shots of COVID-19 vaccine.