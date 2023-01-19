Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History:
At its regular meeting on January 20, the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) awarded more than $3 million on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program to nineteen preservation and restoration projects from across the state. The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program, authorized and funded by the Mississippi Legislature, helps preserve and restore historic courthouses and schools across Mississippi, as well as other types of historic properties located in Certified Local Government communities.
"The Legislature has saved hundreds of significant Mississippi properties through this program," said MDAH director Katie Blount. "The Department of Archives and History is grateful for the Legislature's support and pleased to be able to help preserve these local treasures."
The grant awards are as follows:
Natchez Institute, Natchez, Adams County-$300,000
Window restoration
Y&MV Depot (Natchez Depot), Natchez, Adams County—$143,750
Interior repairs and finishes; HVAC, plumbing and electrical upgrades
Sherman Line Rosenwald School, Gillsburg, Amite County—$40,000
Roof replacement and foundation repairs
Vaiden High School, Vaiden, Carroll County—$62,184
Roof repairs and historic structures report
Bennett Auditorium, Hattiesburg, Forrest County—$235,015
Interior repairs and window restoration
Forrest County Agricultural High School, Brooklyn, Forrest County—$73,367
Interior floor repairs
Hinds County Armory, Jackson, Hinds County—$324,368
Window restoration
Kemper County Courthouse, DeKalb, Kemper County—$218,001
Roof repairs and repainting
Lafayette County Courthouse, Oxford, Lafayette County—$213,562
Window restoration
Dentzel Carousel and Carousel House, Meridian, Lauderdale County—$239,840
Roof replacement; structural, exterior and window repairs
Merrehope, Meridian, Lauderdale County—$306,385
Roof replacement
Canton Rosenwald School, Canton, Madison County—$183,798
Rood repairs and structural stabilization
Trolio Hotel, Canton, Madison County—$184,000
Roof repairs
Byhalia High School, Byhalia, Marshall County—$200,039
Roof repairs
Carnegie Auditorium, Holly Springs, Marshall Count—$196,367
Structural and masonry repairs
M&O Railroad Depot, Aberdeen, Monroe County—$98,353
Interior and door repairs; and electrical upgrades
Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation-Academy Building, Vicksburg, Warren County—$136,180
Roof replacement
Eupora School Complex-Administration Building, Eupora, Webster County—$78,235
Roof, interior and exterior repairs
Yazoo County Courthouse, Yazoo City, Yazoo County—$214,124
Interior and exterior repair; mechanical and electrical upgrades
Grant awards are paid on a reimbursable basis upon the successful completion of the entire project or at the time of the completion of pre-established phases of the project. Prior to application, all buildings must have been designated Mississippi Landmarks. A cash match of at least twenty percent is required. Only county or municipal governments, school districts, and nonprofit organizations granted Section 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status by the Internal Revenue Service may submit applications.
To become a Certified Local Government, a community must adopt a preservation ordinance establishing a preservation commission in accordance with federal and state guidelines. Once the commission has been established, application for CLG status may be made to the National Park Service through the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. MDAH works closely with local government officials and citizens to help them create and manage a workable local historic preservation program. To learn more about the CLG program, contact Meredith Massey in the Historic Preservation Division of MDAH, at 601-576-6538.