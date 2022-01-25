Below is a press release from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics:

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released their State Employment and Unemployment Summary for the past month.

In December, Unemployment rates were lower in December in 42 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 8 states.

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 17 states and was essentially unchanged in 33 states and the District of Columbia.

The current unemployment rate for Mississippi (as of December 2021) stands at 4.5 percent.

For comparison, the unemployment rate for November 2021 was reported as 5.0 percent.

Mississippi stands at a 2.1 percent decrease from the same point the previous year (December 2020).

Mississippi's unemployment rate at the beginning of the previous year was 6.4 percent (in January, 2021).

The national unemployment rate currently stands at 3.9 percent, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than November 2021 (last month's report).

It currently stands at 2.8 points lower than in December 2020.

The full report can be read by clicking here.