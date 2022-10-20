Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Health:

Starting today, appointments for the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot are available for children 5 and older at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health department clinics.

Appointments can be made online atcovidvaccine.msdh.ms.gov or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

The updated COVID-19 booster offers improved protection against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variants that are currently causing most infections (BA.4 and BA.5).

The bivalent vaccine is available through both Pfizer and Moderna. Those 5 years of age and older may be eligible if:

- They are fully vaccinated with any previous primary vaccination series against COVID-19 (Pfizer, Moderna or Noravax two-shot regimen, or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen’s one-shot regimen), - And it has been at least two months since the last primary dose or booster dose of the vaccine.

“As we move into the winter months, we strongly encourage those eligible to get the bivalent booster now to provide the best protection against COVID-19 infection and severe complications. Don’t wait to protect yourself and your family,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

MSDH recommends vaccination against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months and older. Vaccination and boosters are especially important for adults 65 and older, children and adults who have weakened immune systems, and anyone with underlying health problems.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at no cost from county health departments. Vaccinations are also available at numerous pharmacies and private providers throughout the state.

For information about eligibility and to make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters, visit covidvaccine.msdh.ms.gov.

Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card to your appointment, if available.