Listed below are the Supreme Court Decisions for the week of September 22, 2022:

Maxwell, James D., J.

X 2021-KA-01015-SCT

Kendrick Scott a/k/a Kendrick Montrell Scott a/k/a Kendrick Montell Scott a/k/a E.T. v. State of Mississippi; Yalobusha Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 20-cr-00026-JM; Ruling Date: 08/09/2021; Ruling Judge: James McClure, III; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Yalobusha County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

King, Leslie D., P.J.

X 2021-KA-00873-SCT

Cortez Watts v. State of Mississippi; Tunica Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2017-0011; Ruling Date: 04/26/2021; Ruling Judge: Charles Webster; Majority Opinion: King, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Tunica County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

Randolph, Michael K., C.J.

XX 2020-CA-00741-SCT

Kimberlyn Seals, Felecia Perkins, Esq., Jessica Ayers, Esq. and Derek D. Hopson, Sr., Esq. v. Ernest B. Stanton, II; Coahoma Chancery Court; LC Case #: 14CH1:17-cv-00432-CFC; Ruling Date: 07/10/2020; Ruling Judge: Catherine Farris-Carter; Majority Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part; Vacated in Part. Appellants and Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Kitchens, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by King, P.J., and Coleman, J. Dissenting Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Votes: King, P.J., and Coleman, J., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01633-SCT

Nakero Lashawn Hamer Jr. a/k/a Nakero Hamer v. State of Mississippi; Tippah Circuit Court; LC Case #: TK18-189; Ruling Date: 07/12/2019; Ruling Judge: John Luther; Disposition: The Petition for Certiorari filed by counsel for Nakero Lashawn Hamer, Jr., is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 9/19/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00728-SCT

Michael Aaron Nowell v. Cynthia Stewart f/k/a Cynthia Nowell; Rankin Chancery Court; LC Case #: 2013-127; Ruling Date: 07/01/2020; Ruling Judge: John McLaurin, Jr.; Disposition: The Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Michael Aaron Nowell is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 9/19/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-01308-SCT

Darius D. Johnson a/k/a Darius Dion Johnson a/k/a Darius Johnson v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-cr-00024-JE; Ruling Date: 11/06/2020; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Disposition: The Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Darius D. Johnson was granted by order of this Court on April 6, 2022. Upon further consideration, the Court finds that there is no need for further review of this matter and that the writ of certiorari is hereby dismissed on the Court's own motion. Chamberlin, J., for the Court. Disagree: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. Order entered 9/14/22.