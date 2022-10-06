Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court Decisions for the week of October 06, 2022:

Maxwell, James D., J.

X 2021-SA-00441-SCT

Mississippi Department of Revenue v. EKB, Inc., Scott Burton and Emily Burton; Lafayette Chancery Court; LC Case #: 2019-196L; Ruling Date: 03/25/2021; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Little; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Coleman, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2015-CT-01064-SCT

Alvin Lee Johnson a/k/a Alvin Johnson v. State of Mississippi; Claiborne Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2014-36; Ruling Date: 06/01/2015; Ruling Judge: Lamar Pickard; Disposition: Alvin Johnson's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is dismissed. Order entered 9/27/22.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00499-SCT

Wayne County School District v. Quitman School District and The School Board of The Quitman School District v. Keith Clay, Ben Graves, Leah Parson, Fred Andrews, Charles Chapman, Jimmy D. Barnett, and Terry Graham; Wayne Chancery Court; LC Case #: 77CH1:11-cv-00457; Ruling Date: 04/30/2020; Ruling Judge: Franklin McKenzie, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by Quitman School District and School Board of the Quitman School District is denied. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Griffis, J., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00806-SCT

Eugene Butler a/k/a Eugene Michael Butler, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: B2301-2017-132; Ruling Date: 10/21/2019; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Disposition: Eugene Butler's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is granted. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam and Chamberlin, JJ. Order entered 9/29/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-01397-SCT

Allen Ray Haynes a/k/a Allen R. Haynes v. State of Mississippi; Jefferson Davis Circuit Court; LC Case #: 33CI1:18-CR-00040-CM-1; Ruling Date: 11/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Consolidated with 2020-CT-01378-COA Kurt Mishael Magee a/k/a Kurt M. Magee v. State of Mississippi; Jefferson Davis Circuit Court; LC Case #: 33CI1:18-CR-00040-CM-2; Ruling Date: 11/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Disposition: The Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Kurt Magee is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 9/29/22.

EN BANC

2021-CT-00162-SCT

Patrick D. Fluker a/k/a Patrick Dantre Fluker v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:20-cv-00067; Ruling Date: 01/21/2021; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Disposition: The Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Patrick D. Fluker, pro se, is dismissed. Order entered 9/30/22.

EN BANC

X 2022-IA-00319-SCT

In Re: Hon. James McClure, III and Hon. Gerald W. Chatham, Sr.; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: x; Ruling Judge: Gerald Chatham, Sr.; Majority Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Disposition: Petition for Writ of Prohibition Denied. Petitioners Circuit Judge James McClure, III, and Circuit Judge Gerald W. Chatham, Sr., taxed with costs. Votes: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Coleman, Maxwell and Chamberlin, JJ., not participating.