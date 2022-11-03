Below are the Mississippi Supreme Court Decisions for the week of November 03, 2022:

EN BANC

2017-DR-00696-SCT

Stephen Elliot Powers v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 98-114-CR; Ruling Date: 12/15/2000; Ruling Judge: Richard McKenzie; Disposition: The State of Mississippi's Motion to Dismiss Petitioner's Motion to Rehear the Court's June 21, 2022 Order Denying Petitioner's Motion to Hold PCR Proceedings in Abeyance is denied. The State has to and including November 14, 2022, within which to file a response to the substantive arguments in Stephen Elliot Powers's rehearing motion. All Justices Agree. Order entered 10/31/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00711-SCT

Lorenzo Manuel v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 15-cr-660; Ruling Date: 10/06/2017; Ruling Judge: Jeff Weill, Sr.; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Lorenzo Manuel is granted. To Grant: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ. To Deny: Maxwell, Beam and Griffis, JJ. Order entered 11/1/22.

EN BANC

2021-CT-00259-SCT

Joshua Edrick Edwards a/k/a Joshua Edwards a/k/a Joshua E. Edwards v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-0509; Ruling Date: 11/04/2020; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Joshua Edwards is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 10/26/22.