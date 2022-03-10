Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of March 10, 2022:

Chamberlin, Robert P., J.

XX 2020-CA-00691-SCT

Joseph Dale Ellis, Sr. v. Tammy Cunningham Ellis; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:17-cv-00544; Ruling Date: 01/07/2020; Ruling Judge: Robert Clark, III; Majority Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Kitchens, P.J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Beam, J.; Randolph, C.J., Joins in Part. Specially Concurring Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Votes: Beam, J., Joins This Opinion. Randolph, C.J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

2014-DR-00849-SCT

Steve Knox a/k/a Steve Michael Knox v. State of Mississippi; Amite Circuit Court; LC Case #: 98-009-J; Ruling Date: 09/29/1999; Ruling Judge: Forrest Johnson, Jr.; Disposition: Steve Knox's Motion for Leave to File Successive Petition for Post-Conviction Relief and Knox's First Amended Motion for Leave to File Successor Petition for Post-Conviction Relief are dismissed. Knox's Second Amended Motion for Leave to File Successor Petition for Post-Conviction Relief is denied. Agree: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam and Chamberlin, JJ. Disagree: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Ishee and Griffis, JJ. Kitchens, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement Joined by King, P.J., Ishee and Griffis, JJ. Beam, J., for the Court. Order entered.

EN BANC

XX 2019-CT-01651-SCT

Courtney L. Rainey v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-0518; Ruling Date: 09/24/2019; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Majority Opinion: Griffis, J. Disposition: The Judgment of the Court of Appeals is Reversed and the Judgment of the Madison County Circuit Court is Reinstated and Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. Kitchens, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by King, P.J., and Coleman, J. Dissenting Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Votes: King, P.J., and Coleman, J., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

XX 2020-CA-00689-SCT

Lake Serene Property Owners Association Inc. v. Clyde Delbert Esplin; Lamar Chancery Court; LC Case #: 37CH1:19-cv-00020-G; Ruling Date: 06/17/2020; Ruling Judge: Deborah Gambrell; Majority Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman and Maxwell, JJ., Concur. Ishee, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Griffis, J. Beam, J., not participating. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Ishee, J. Votes: Griffis, J., Joins This Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00691-SCT

Joseph Dale Ellis, Sr. v. Tammy Cunningham Ellis; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:17-cv-00544; Ruling Date: 01/07/2020; Ruling Judge: Robert Clark, III; Disposition: Motion to Take Judicial Notice of Other Relevant Court Proceedings filed by Joseph Dale Ellis, Sr., is denied. Motion to Take Judicial Notice of Texas Court of Appeals' Memorandum Opinion, Judgment, and Final Mandate and for Inclusion of Same in Appellate Record filed by Joseph Dale Ellis, Sr., is denied. Appellant's Motion for Leave to File Reply to Response to Motion is denied. See opinion of this Court handed down this date.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00780

Julius Atkins v. Judith Holder Moore; Lowndes Chancery Court; LC Case #: 44CH1:18-pr-00259-JNS; Ruling Date: 06/18/2021; Ruling Judge: Joseph Studdard; Disposition: The appellee's motion for relief is denied. Order entered 3/3/22.