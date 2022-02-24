Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of February 24, 2021:

Chamberlin, Robert P., J.

X 2020-IA-00872-SCT

University of Mississippi Medical Center v. Genevieve Jensen; Hinds County Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CO1:19-cv-00830-LCS; Ruling Date: 07/21/2020; Ruling Judge: LaRita Cooper-Stokes; Majority Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

Beam, Dawn H., J.

X 2020-CC-01267-SCT

Mississippi Department of Employment Security v. Dover Trucking, LLC; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:17-cv-00239; Ruling Date: 10/16/2020; Ruling Judge: David Chandler; Majority Opinion: Beam, J. Disposition: The Judgment of the Hinds County Circuit Court is Reversed. The Decision of the Mississippi Department of Employment Security is Reinstated and Affirmed. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

Maxwell, James D., J.

XX 2020-KA-00772-SCT

Jabrien Williams a/k/a Jabrien Duwan Williams a/k/a Jabrien D. Williams v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-cr-00430-JA; Ruling Date: 06/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens, P.J., Coleman, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. King, P.J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Kitchens, P.J., and Ishee, J.; Coleman, J. Joins in Part. Specially Concurring Opinion: King, P.J. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., and Ishee, J., Join This Opinion. Coleman, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

XX 2019-CT-01007-SCT

Lavar Williams a/k/a Lavar D. Williams a/k/a Lavar Daunte Williams a/k/a Boo Love v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-0305; Ruling Date: 06/18/2019; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Majority Opinion: Ishee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Madison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Beam and Chamberlin, JJ., Concur. Kitchens, P.J., Concurs in Result Only With Separate Written Opinion Joined by King, P.J., Coleman and Griffis, JJ.; Maxwell, J. Joins in Part. Concur in Result Only Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Votes: King, P.J., Coleman and Griffis, JJ., Join This Opinion. Maxwell, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00410-SCT

Ray M. Ward and Mary K. Ward v. Marilyn Denise Cranford; Choctaw Chancery Court; LC Case #: 10CH1:18-cv-00053-JK; Ruling Date: 01/07/2020; Ruling Judge: Joseph Kilgore; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by counsel for Marilyn Denise Cranford is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 2/17/22.

EN BANC

2020-M-00630

James Devon Brown a/k/a James D. Brown a/k/a James Brown v. State of Mississippi; Jackson Circuit Court; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Disposition: Petition for Leave to Proceed in Trial Court and for Permission to File Successive Petition for Post-Conviction Collateral Relief filed by James Devon Brown is denied. Brown is warned that future filings deemed frivolous could result in monetary sanctions or in restrictions on his ability to file applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) in forma pauperis. See Order, Dunn v. State, No. 2016-M-01514 (Miss. Nov. 15, 2018). To Deny with Sanctions Warning: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny without Sanctions Warning: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order in Part with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 2/18/22.

EN BANC

2021-IA-00836-SCT

State of Mississippi v. Caleb Corrothers a/k/a Caleb Carrothers a/k/a Calbe Carother a/k/a Caleb L. Carrothers a/k/a Caleb Corothers a/k/a Calab Carothers; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: L17-309; Ruling Date: 07/01/2021; Ruling Judge: Grady Tollison, III; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by counsel for Caleb Corrothers is denied. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2021-CT-01012-SCT

Johnathan D. Cooper a/k/a Jonathan Cooper a/k/a Jonathan D. Cooper v. State of Mississippi; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 76CI1:21-cv-00037; Ruling Date: 06/16/2021; Ruling Judge: W. Hines; Disposition: The "Writ of Certiorari" filed pro se by Johnathan D. Cooper is dismissed. Order entered 2/16/22.