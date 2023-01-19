Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals Decisions for the week of January 24, 2023:

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-KA-00747-COA

Gloria Brewer Wells a/k/a Gloria Wells v. State of Mississippi; Simpson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 64Cl1:20-cr-00116-p2; Ruling Date: 05/20/2021; Ruling Judge: Stanley Sorey; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Simpson County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-CP-00060-COA

Forrest Thomas, III a/k/a Forrest Thomas v. State of Mississippi; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2016-0095 CI; Ruling Date: 12/17/2020; Ruling Judge: Margaret Carey-McCray; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Washington County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2021-CP-01299-COA

Jess Lee Green a/k/a Jesse Lee Green a/k/a Jess Green a/k/a Jesse L. Green v. State of Mississippi; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:21-cv-00008-DH; Ruling Date: 10/20/2021; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Jackson County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Lawrence, J., Not Participating.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2022-CP-00173-COA

Mondric Bradley a/k/a Mondric F. Bradley a/k/a Bradley Mondrick a/k/a Bradley Mondric v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:18-cv-00674-AHW; Ruling Date: 02/11/2022; Ruling Judge: Adrienne Hooper-Wooten; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2021-KA-00775-COA

Jose A. Melendez a/k/a Jose Angel Melendez v. State of Mississippi; Jones Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 34CI2:20-cr-00086; Ruling Date: 06/07/2021; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Jones County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2022-KA-00025-COA

Dcorious Alford a/k/a Dcorious Keon Alford a/k/a Decorius Keon Alford v. State of Mississippi; Copiah Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2021-26CR; Ruling Date: 11/05/2021; Ruling Judge: Tomika Irving; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Copiah County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2021-CP-00538-COA

Ngoc Mai Nguyen v. Elvis Bui; Lowndes Chancery Court; LC Case #: 44CH1:20-cv-00482-JNS; Ruling Date: 05/18/2021; Ruling Judge: Joseph Studdard; Disposition: The appellee's motion for appellate attorney's fees is granted. The appellee is awarded $7,200 for attorney's fees related to this appeal. Order entered 01/19/2023.

EN BANC

2021-CP-01149-COA

Adam Brent Wallace v. State of Mississippi; Lamar Circuit Court; LC Case #: 37CI1:21-cv-00068-PH; Ruling Date: 10/11/2021; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Consolidated with 2019-CT-01735-COA Adam Brent Wallace v. State of Mississippi; Lamar Circuit Court; LC Case #: 37CI1:18-cv-00096-PH; Ruling Date: 11/05/2019; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, the mandate shall be recalled, and the appellant's pro se motion for rehearing shall be accepted as timely. If the State desires to respond to the appellant's pro se rehearing motion, its response is due within seven days of the entry of this order. Order entered 01/23/2023.

EN BANC

2022-TS-01217-COA

Jason Hendrix v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 75CI1:21-cr-00239-1; Ruling Date: 11/03/2022; Ruling Judge: Toni Terrett; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, this appeal is dismissed for lack of an appealable judgment. The appellant's pro se application to proceed in forma pauperis on appeal and request for appointment of counsel are dismissed as moot. Order entered 01/18/2023.