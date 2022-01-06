Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of January 11, 2022:

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2020-CA-01314-COA

Lisa Hardin v. Derry Hardin; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 18CH1:13-cv-00634-S; Ruling Date: 01/07/2020; Ruling Judge: Rhea Sheldon; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2020-CA-01395-COA

Maurice Johnson a/k/a Maurice Antwan Johnson v. State of Mississippi; Scott Circuit Court; LC Case #: 07-CR-015-SC-C; Ruling Date: 11/17/2020; Ruling Judge: Brian Burns; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2020-CC-01315-COA

Gulf Coast Transit Services, LLC v. Mississippi Department of Employment Security; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:16-cv-00596; Ruling Date: 11/17/2020; Ruling Judge: Isadore Patrick, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2019-CA-01213-COA

Travis Floyd, Individually and as Grandfather and Next Friend of Branae Nicole Floyd, a Minor, Wrongful Death Beneficiary of Brandi Nicole Floyd and the Unborn Child of Brandi Nicole Floyd v. Tunica County, Mississippi and Tunica County Sheriff's Department; Tunica Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2013-0230; Ruling Date: 06/24/2019; Ruling Judge: Linda Coleman; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-CP-00348-COA

Juliet Lawson Jowett v. SMBD, Inc. and Richard F. Scruggs; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 30CH1:14-cv-01643-MAM; Ruling Date: 02/28/2020; Ruling Judge: Michael Ward; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Concur in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Not Participating.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

XX 2020-CA-00662-COA

Walter P. Okhuysen v. The City of Starkville, Mississippi and D. Lynn Spruill; Oktibbeha Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-0546-CVH; Ruling Date: 05/29/2020; Ruling Judge: Lee Howard; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Carlton, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion. Barnes, C.J., Not Participating. Dissenting Opinion: Carlton, P.J.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-CA-00639-COA

William "Bill" Hays v. William LaForge; Bolivar Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 2015-0069; Ruling Date: 04/24/2020; Ruling Judge: Charles Webster; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Lawrence, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2019-CP-01794-COA

Kendall Magee a/k/a Kendall K. Magee v. State of Mississippi; Walthall Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-132-S; Ruling Date: 10/31/2019; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Wilson, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00580-COA

Dennis Lawrence Smith v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:20-cv-00042-JA; Ruling Date: 05/18/2020; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Barnes, C.J., Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., would grant. McCarty, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-WC-01041-COA

The Kroger Company and Kroger Limited Partnership I v. Kathy Pybus; LC Case #: 1505934-M-9516; Ruling Date: 09/02/2020; Disposition: The appellee's attorneys' motion to recover additional contingency fees is dismissed. Order entered 01/05/2022.

EN BANC

XX 2020-CP-01123-COA

Markey J. Tanner a/k/a Markey Tanner a/k/a Markey Johnny Tanner v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 24CI2:20-cv-00128; Ruling Date: 10/05/2020; Ruling Judge: Christopher Schmidt; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Harrison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Lawrence, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Greenlee, J.; Wilson, P.J., Joins In Part. Smith, J., Not Participating. Dissenting Opinion: Lawrence, J. Votes: Greenlee, J., Joins This Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Joins This Opinion in Part.