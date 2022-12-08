Below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals Decisions for the week of December 13, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

XX 2021-KA-00660-COA

Justus Barfield v. State of Mississippi; Neshoba Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-CR-0054-NS-MD; Ruling Date: 05/13/2021; Ruling Judge: Mark Duncan; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Dissents Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ. Dissenting Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Join This Opinion.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-KA-01104-COA

Jesse Smith a/k/a Jesse Scott Smith v. State of Mississippi; Lincoln Circuit Court; LC Case #: 43CI1:18-cr-00149; Ruling Date: 07/22/2021; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lincoln County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., and Emfinger, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2021-CA-00667-COA

Holliday Construction, LLC v. George County, Mississippi; George Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20CI1:21-cv-00004-KJ; Ruling Date: 05/18/2021; Ruling Judge: Kathy Jackson; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Carlton, P.J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-CA-01091-COA

W. Fred Hornsby, III v. Jane Burgundy Hornsby; Harrison Chancery Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 24CH2:16-cv-00636; Ruling Date: 08/10/2020; Ruling Judge: M. Doleac; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Carlton, P.J., Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Not Participating.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2021-CP-01180-COA

Reno Fenelli Siggers a/k/a Reno F. Siggers a/k/a Reno Siggers v. State of Mississippi; Tunica Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2021-0046; Ruling Date: 07/28/2021; Ruling Judge: Albert Smith, III; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Tunica County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2021-CA-00612-COA

In the Matter of the Estate of Noel Elbert Obert, Deceased: Michael Peterson, Executor of the Estate of Noel Elbert Obert v. AABC Property Management, LLC, Webster Obert, and Teresa Obert; Harrison Chancery Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 24CH2:13-cv-00835-JP; Ruling Date: 05/06/2021; Ruling Judge: James Persons; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01313-COA

Tammie Gardner v. William Dotie Jackson, M.D., and Mississippi Premier Plastic Surgery PLLC; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:16-cv-00213-JE; Ruling Date: 10/29/2020; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Emfinger, J., not participating.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CA-00173-COA

Jakyra Clark, Individually, and as Next Friend and Natural Guardian of J.C., a Minor v. Vicksburg Healthcare, LLC d/b/a River Region Medical Center, River Region Health Systems, Merit Health River Region, and Merit Health River Region West; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 75CI1:19-cv-00038; Ruling Date: 01/15/2021; Ruling Judge: M. Chaney, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellant and appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., and Westbrooks, J., Concur in Part and Dissent in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. Greenlee, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., Westbrooks, McDonald and Lawrence, JJ. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Greenlee, J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Westbrooks, McDonald and Lawrence, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2021-KA-00571-COA

Earnest H. Johnson v. State of Mississippi; Amite Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-KR-009-S; Ruling Date: 04/15/2021; Ruling Judge: Lillie Sanders; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00639-COA

Patricia Phillips, Individually and as the Natural Mother and Next Friend of Addison Phillips, a Minor v. City of Oxford, Mississippi; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: L19-622; Ruling Date: 04/30/2021; Ruling Judge: Grady Tollison, III; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Wilson, P.J., Lawrence and Smith, JJ., would grant. Greenlee, J., not participating.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CA-00673-COA

Ikeheem R. Colenberg a/k/a Ikeheem Ralpheal Colenberg a/k/a Ikeheem Colenberg v. State of Mississippi; Jefferson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 1:19-cr-00013-THI-1; Ruling Date: 02/23/2021; Ruling Judge: Tomika Irving; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., McCarty and Emfinger, JJ. McDonald, J., Not Participating. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2021-CP-00997-COA

Terrance Guinn v. Kisha Claiborne; Claiborne Chancery Court; LC Case #: 11CH1:20-cv-00011-EVD; Ruling Date: 08/16/2021; Ruling Judge: E. Davis; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-CP-01088-COA

Victor D. Jones a/k/a Victor Dewan Jones v. State of Mississippi; Pike Circuit Court; LC Case #: 57CI1:20-cv-00094; Ruling Date: 08/27/2021; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2022-CP-00141-COA

Amir Young v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:21-cv-00108-EFP; Ruling Date: 01/26/2022; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Disposition: The appellant's pro se motion to recall the mandate is granted. The mandate is hereby recalled so the appellant's pro se motion for rehearing can proceed on the merits. Order entered 12/08/2022.

EN BANC

2022-TS-00901-COA

Willie Ross a/k/a Willie Joe Ross a/k/a Willie J. Ross v. State of Mississippi; Lowndes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2002-0105-CV1; Ruling Date: 05/25/2022; Ruling Judge: Lee Howard; Disposition: The appellant's pro se motion to show cause is denied. This untimely appeal is hereby dismissed. All costs of this appeal are assessed to Lowndes County. Order entered 12/06/2022.