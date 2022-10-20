Below are the Mississippi Supreme Court Decisions for the week of October 20, 2022:

Kitchens, James W., P.J.

X 2021-IA-00315-SCT

Tiger Production Company, LLC, CCore Energy Management Company, LLC, Robert Marsh Nippes and Harry Walters v. John Webb Pace, Jeanette Pace and John Gregory Pace; Wayne Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV-2018-127-W; Ruling Date: 03/08/2021; Ruling Judge: Robert Bailey; Majority Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed and Remanded. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Beam, J., not participating.

Randolph, Michael K., C.J.

X 2021-IA-00532-SCT

Latoya Lawson v. City of Jackson, Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:19-cv-00200; Ruling Date: 05/14/2021; Ruling Judge: Adrienne Hooper-Wooten; Majority Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed in Part; and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00816-SCT

Rickey Troy Bridges v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:18-cv-00161; Ruling Date: 04/17/2020; Ruling Judge: Jon Weathers; Disposition: Rickey Bridges's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. All Justices Agree to Deny. Order entered 10/13/22.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01355-SCT

SRHS Ambulatory Services, Inc. v. Pinehaven Group, LLC and First American Title Company; Harrison Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 24CI2:18-cv-00070; Ruling Date: 11/13/2020; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellant is denied. Kitchens, P.J., Maxwell and Griffis, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CT-01397-SCT

Allen Ray Haynes a/k/a Allen R. Haynes v. State of Mississippi; Jefferson Davis Circuit Court; LC Case #: 33CI1:18-CR-00040-CM-1; Ruling Date: 11/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Consolidated with 2020-CT-01378-SCT Kurt Mishael Magee a/k/a Kurt M. Magee v. State of Mississippi; Jefferson Davis Circuit Court; LC Case #: 33CI1:18-CR-00040-CM-2; Ruling Date: 11/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Allen Ray Haynes is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 10/17/22.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CA-00511-SCT

Kelvin Pruitt, a Minor by and through his Mother, Latrice Brooks v. Jason Sargent, in his Official Capacity, Dr. Earl Watkins, in his Official Capacity, Dr. Errick L. Greene, in his Official Capacity, and Jackson Public School District; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:20-cv-00031-TTG; Ruling Date: 12/21/2020; Ruling Judge: Tomie Green; Majority Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Maxwell and Chamberlin, JJ., Concur. Ishee, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Coleman, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Griffis, J. Beam, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Concurring in Part and in Result Opinion: Coleman, J. Votes: Griffis, J., Joins This Opinion.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CA-00735-SCT

Theodore Longo, Amy Longo, Joseph Lee, Susan Lee, Gerald Sonnier, Amy Davis and 920 South Beach Blvd., LLC v. City of Waveland, Mississippi and Beach Walk Development, LLC; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: 23CI1:21-cv-00029; Ruling Date: 06/16/2021; Ruling Judge: Randi Mueller; Consolidated with 2021-CA-00923-SCT 920 South Beach Blvd., LLC v. The City of Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: 23CI1:19-cv-00212; Ruling Date: 07/27/2021; Ruling Judge: Randi Mueller; Majority Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Chamberlin, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Coleman, Maxwell and Beam, JJ. Dissenting Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Votes: Coleman, Maxwell and Beam, JJ., Join This Opinion.