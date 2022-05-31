Ishee, David Michael, J.

X 2021-IA-00419-SCT

Rayvon Lavelle Altman a/k/a Rayvon Lavell Altman a/k/a Rayvon Lovell Altman a/k/a Rayvon Altman v. State of Mississippi; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 113-20; Ruling Date: 03/30/2021; Ruling Judge: Robert Bailey; Majority Opinion: Ishee, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-DP-00440-SCT

Willie Cory Godbolt v. State of Mississippi; Lincoln Circuit Court; LC Case #: 43CI1:18-cr-00064-1; Ruling Date: 02/28/2020; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Disposition: Willie Cory Godbolt's pro se motion for the appointment of new counsel is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 5/25/22.

EN BANC

2020-M-00571

Therman Arrington a/k/a Thermon Arrington v. State of Mississippi; Newton Circuit Court; LC Case #: 09-CR-009-NWG; Ruling Judge: Mark Duncan; Disposition: The Application for Leave to Proceed in Trial Court filed pro se by Thermon Arrington is denied. Thermon Arrington is hereby restricted from filing further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) that are related to this conviction and sentence in forma pauperis. The Clerk of this Court shall not accept for filing any further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) from Arrington that are related to this conviction and sentence unless he pays the applicable docket fee. To Deny with Sanctions: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 5/25/22.

EN BANC

2021-M-01390-SCT

J. Mack Varner and Varner, Parker, & Sessums, P.A. v. John Bentley Anderson and Patricia Bentley Anderson; Sharkey Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-028; Ruling Date: 12/29/2021; Ruling Judge: Barry Ford; Disposition: Motion to Dismiss Motion for Reconsideration filed by the Respondents is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 5/26/22.

EN BANC

2021-M-01390-SCT

J. Mack Varner and Varner, Parker, & Sessums, P.A. v. John Bentley Anderson and Patricia Bentley Anderson; Sharkey Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-028; Ruling Date: 12/29/2021; Ruling Judge: Barry Ford; Disposition: Motion for Reconsideration of Order Denying Petition for Interlocutory Appeal and Motion for Interlocutory Review filed by the Petitioners is denied. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ. To Grant: Randolph, C.J., and Griffis, J. Order entered 5/26/22.