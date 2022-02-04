Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of March 15, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-CA-00122-COA

DeSoto County, Mississippi v. Anthony Vinson and Quma Vinson; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17CI1:20-cv-00152-GC; Ruling Date: 01/08/2021; Ruling Judge: Gerald Chatham, Sr.; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-CA-00402-COA

Theresa Land v. Michael Land; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:20-cv-00204; Ruling Date: 03/04/2021; Ruling Judge: James Walker; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

Smith, Joel, J.

XX 2020-CA-00816-COA

Rickey Troy Bridges v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:18-cv-00161; Ruling Date: 04/17/2020; Ruling Judge: Jon Weathers; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Forrest County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McDonald and Lawrence, JJ.; McCarty, J., Joins In Part. Concurring in Part and in Result Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald and Lawrence, JJ., Join This Opinion. McCarty, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2021-KA-00292-COA

Cedric Jackson v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2019-0093CWD; Ruling Date: 01/25/2021; Ruling Judge: Celeste Wilson; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. DeSoto County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2021-CP-00383-COA

David Horton v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:20-cv-00747; Ruling Date: 03/29/2021; Ruling Judge: Betty Sanders; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

XX 2020-CA-00022-COA

J.D., by and through her Natural Mother and Next Friend, Jileta Mingo v. McComb School District; Pike Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-062-PCT-PCS; Ruling Date: 12/12/2019; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Greenlee and Lawrence, JJ.; Emfinger, J., Joins In Part. Dissenting Opinion: Smith, J. Votes: Greenlee and Lawrence, JJ., Join This Opinion. Emfinger, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.