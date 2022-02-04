Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of April 19, 2022:

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2020-SA-01333-COA

Poplar Springs Nursing Center v. Mississippi Division of Medicaid and Drew Snyder, in his Official Capacity as Executive Director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CH1:13-cv-01823; Ruling Date: 11/09/2020; Ruling Judge: Denise Owens; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

XX 2021-CP-00052-COA

Michael Porras a/k/a Michael D. Porras v. State of Mississippi; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: L19-608; Ruling Date: 11/30/2020; Ruling Judge: John Luther; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lafayette County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McDonald, J. Specially Concurring Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2021-KA-00509-COA

Marilyn Bradford v. State of Mississippi; Bolivar Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 06CI2:19-cr-00047; Ruling Date: 05/17/2021; Ruling Judge: Albert Smith, III; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Bolivar County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2021-KA-00259-COA

Joshua Edrick Edwards a/k/a Joshua Edwards a/k/a Joshua E. Edwards v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-0509; Ruling Date: 11/04/2020; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Madison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.