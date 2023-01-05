The Carroll Academy basketball teams each picked up a pair of wins this past week.

The Lady Rebels beat West Memphis 45-23 but fell 47-24 to Oak Hill in the Winona Christian Tournament.

The Rebels also split a pair of games, beating Delta Academy 56-46 while falling 66-51 to West Memphis.

Carroll will return to play this week as they host Greenville St. Joseph on Tuesday and will travel to Calhoun on Thursday and Deer Creek on Friday.

Carroll boys 56, Delta Academy 46

The Rebels started fast and held on to take a 10-point win over the Raiders.

Carroll jumped out to a 19-2 lead in the first period before Delta outscored the Rebels 22-15 in the second to cut the lead to 34-24 at the half. Carroll outscored Delta 11-7 in the third to extend the lead to 45-31. Delta took the fourth period 15-11 for the final margin.

Landon Grantham led Carroll with 17 points while Noah Beck had 13 points. Mathis Beck had 11 points while Brennan Blaylock had seven points.

Oak Hill girls 47, Carroll 24

The Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Rebels in every period and took a 23-point win.

Oak Hill jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first and led 28-11 at the half. Oak Hill continued to extend the lead in the

West Memphis boys 66, Carroll 51

The Black Knights started fast in each half and used that advantage to take a 15-point win over the Rebels.

West Memphis jumped out to a 20-11 lead in the first period before Carroll outscored the Knights 22-16 in the second to cut the lead to 36-33 at the half. West Memphis then outscored Carroll 17-6 in the third to extend the lead to 53-39 going to the fourth. West Memphis took the fourth 13-12 for the final margin.

Mathis Beck led Carroll with 12 points while Brennan Blaylock had 11 points. Noah Beck had nine points while Collin Hurst chipped in seven and Cohen Blaylock five.

Carroll girls 45, West Memphis 23

The Lady Rebels dominated the first half as they cruised to a 22-point win over the Lady Knights.

Carroll started fast and jumped out to a 19-6 lead in the first period and then outscored West Memphis 10-3 in second to lead 29-9 at the half. West Memphis took the third period 8-5 while Carroll outscored the Lady Knights 11-6 in the fourth for the final margin.

Carlie Hoover led Carroll with 16 points while Bella Carter and Merry Brynn Reeves each had eight points apiece.