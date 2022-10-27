Purvie Weeks, age 91, of Pearl, formerly of Tomnolen, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 21, 2022. He was born on April 14, 1931 to Clarence and Alma Weeks of Stewart. He graduated from Eupora High School and then went on to serve honorably in the United States Army in the Korean Conflict. He worked for Vickers Aerospace and Defense for 17 years and then retired from Siemens after 18 years. Purvie was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Pearl.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Johnnie Summers Weeks of Pearl; son, James Weeks of Pearl; daughter, Bobbie Armstrong (Tim) of Vaiden; and grandson, James Armstrong of Starkville. He is also survived by his siblings, Polly Gillon of Stewart, Nadine Woods of Brandon, and Dewey Weeks of Ridgeland; sister-in-law, Gail Weeks of Kilmichael; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Alma Weeks; brothers, Robert Weeks and Doris Weeks; sister-in-law, Linda Weeks; brother-in-law, Raymond Gillon; brother-in-law, Vonnie Woods; and sister-in-law, Betty Weeks.

The graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Sarepta Cemetery in Stewart on Monday, October 24, 2022. Rev. Randy Bridges will officiate the service. Honorary Pallbearers are Raymond Gillon, Jr., Toby Gillon, Terry Weeks, Thomas Weeks, Doug Weeks, and Danny Weeks.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.