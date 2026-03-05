Mayor Will Prudie expects that the project will inject millions per year directly into not only the City of Clinton’s budget but also the Clinton Public School District as well as Hinds County.

Mayor Will Purdie confirmed that a $750 million data center project is being planned in his city at Clinton Industrial Park. He said the investment “will be the largest economic development project in the history of the City and Hinds County.”

The mayor expects that the project will inject millions of dollars per year directly into not only the City of Clinton’s budget, but also additional millions yearly into the budget of the Clinton Public School District as well as that of the county.

“It cannot be overstated the effect these revenues will have on the city and school district’s ability to enhance our quality of life and education, and to strengthen the services we provide to our citizens,” Purdie said in a statement released this week.

The City of Clinton has reportedly offered tax incentives to land the project in their area.

Mayor Purdie continued by saying that while some construction activities to rehabilitate the building on the site have begun, “the project developer is in ongoing negotiations about some aspects of the project, which is why no public announcement has been made.”

The name of the company making the investment has not yet been released.

Purdie stated that the proposed Clinton project does not involve a power plant and will use power supplied by Entergy through the existing power grid.

“The proposed location is deep within an established industrial area, well removed from residential neighborhoods. This project would be subject to the same standards and expectations as the other industrial and manufacturing operations currently operating in the industrial park,” he stated.

Purdie addressed concerns about the project causing increased utility bills, saying, “The Legislature has enacted regulations protecting rate payers from bearing costs associated with this type of project. With respect to other utilities, this project will use no potable water for cooling purposes. In operation, the only potable water consumption will be to support standard office administration, i.e. restrooms and breakrooms.”

Ultimately, Mayor Purdie believes “most residents, when assessing the extensive benefit to our city and schools, will recognize this project as a massive economic development victory which will propel Clinton into our next prosperous chapter.”

-- Article credit to Frank Corder for the Magnolia Tribune --