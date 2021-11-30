Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of November 30, 2021:

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2020-KA-00509-COA

Sherry Westmoreland v. State of Mississippi; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: LK18-388B; Ruling Date: 11/08/2019; Ruling Judge: John Gregory; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lafayette County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2021-CA-00091-COA

Jonathan Graham Embrey v. Maria Young; Tate Chancery Court; LC Case #: 69CH1:18-cv-00309; Ruling Date: 01/04/2021; Ruling Judge: Vicki Daniels; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-CP-01203-COA

Akecheta Morningstar v. Perkins Law Firm, Felecia Perkins, and Jessica Ayers; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:20-cv-00456; Ruling Date: 10/08/2020; Ruling Judge: David Chandler; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00389-COA

Joe Michael Coleman v. Thomas McKinney Coleman and Larry Redell Coleman, By and Through His Conservator, Greg Younger; Alcorn Chancery Court; LC Case #: 02CH1:18-cv-00214-B; Ruling Date: 12/03/2019; Ruling Judge: Stephen Bailey; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Barnes, C.J., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00601-COA

Julio Gordon v. Christy Dickerson; Lee Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV19-103(PF) L; Ruling Date: 04/23/2020; Ruling Judge: Paul Funderburk; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., would grant.