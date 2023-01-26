As we approach Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week, I am reminded of my earliest days of remembering severe weather was with my Dad, and how when severe weather struck he could be gone for days. He was a service man for almost forty years helping to restore power for Delta Electric Power Association out of the Winona office. The 2023 Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week for 2023 date has been set for Feb. 20-25. The tornado drills are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 9:15 a.m.; unless there is severe weather then it will be postponed to the next day.

From an early age watching Daddy respond to severe weather helped me develop an awareness that I use in emergency management today. Preparedness helps saves lives, and property with the recovery that follows. Carroll County Emergency Management working with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will, provide a coloring book to students titled “The ABCs of MEMA coloring book” that includes many aspects of severe weather from assistance, preparedness, storm shelters, and recovery. These efforts to bring severe weather to attention are important and these coloring books are good for students in the efforts of severe weather preparedness. Through the years there have been several declarations of emergency; currently Carroll County is still working on receiving funds from the 2019 flooding event where a federal declaration was awarded.

Severe Weather Preparedness Week is a time to plan and participate in drills with efforts for a coordinated response. However, the preparation is a continuing endeavor that includes many different aspects. Daddy’s aspect of responding was him working for Delta Electric, That involved restoring utilities; and there are so many areas severe weather effects. Flooding can happen anywhere, anytime. Mississippi ranks high in the nation for the number of repetitive loss-structures. Flooding is dangerous and can be life threatening.

We will continue to build on the lessons of the past, with planning and taking precautions in saving lives and property loss. It all begins with severe weather preparedness and awareness.

Ken Strachan serves as the mayor of North Carrollton is a member of the Mississippi Municipal League board of directors, and the MML education committee chairman.