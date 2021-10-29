Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Nathan “Burl” Cain took time to talk to the Northside Sun about several issues.

The 78-year old former warden of the once-infamous Louisiana State Penitentiary (commonly known as Angola) who served from 1995 to 2016 discussed jamming contraband cell phones, his plans to eliminate gang activity inside state prisons and give inmates a chance at a lucrative career that will curb recidivism.

Cain was appointed in May 2020 by Gov. Tate Reeves to oversee a corrections department that needed reform after the conviction of former commissioner Chris Epps and several co-conspirators on federal bribery-related charges and a spate of inmate deaths at the state’s prisons that launched a federal investigation.

Jamming cell phones illegally possessed by inmates will require change to federal law, Cain says.

