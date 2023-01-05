It was one of those Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah mornings, when sunshine and springtime seemed to just jump right out of the bushes and briars. Just like in the 1946 tune, “Song of the South” there was plenty of sunshine heading our way, a wonderful feeling, feeling this way. Many of you may remember the song sung by Uncle Remus as a segue to the first animated “Br’er Rabbit” in that iconic Disney movie decades ago. I would wager you’re about to hum, whistle, or even sing, the most notable verse, that being, “Mr. Bluebird on my shoulder, it’s the truth, it’s actual, everything is satisfactual.” Who doesn’t love observing Mr. Bluebird on our drives through the country, picking them out resting on wooden fence posts or nest boxes? If you roll the windows down, you may hear them calling out with their unique short, but wavering “chirps.” They are indeed marvelous birds to capture with your eyes and binoculars.

Bluebirds are a North American group of medium-sized birds, mostly insectivorous or omnivorous birds in the order Passerines in the genus Sialia. They have a blue, or blue and rose beige, plumage. As with most species, females are less brightly colored than males although color patterns are similar. There are no noticeable differences in size.

The genus Sialia was introduced by the English naturalist William John Swainson in 1827 with the eastern bluebird (Sialia sialis) as the type species. A molecular phylogenetic study using mitochondrial sequences published in 2005 found that Sialia, Myadestes (solitares) and Neocossyphus (African ant-thrushes) formed a basal clade in the family Turdidae. Within Sialia, the mountain bluebird was sister to the eastern bluebird. This genus contains three species: the Mountain Bluebird, the Western Bluebird, and the Eastern Bluebird. This should satisfy those with taxonomic appetites.

Bluebirds are territorial and prefer open spaces with scattered trees over dense canopied woodlands. The male bluebird displays at his nest cavity to attract a female. He will bring nest material to the opening and will sing and flap his wings while perched above it doing his best to make his case that “he is the one.” If the female accepts the male and the nesting site, she alone builds the nest and incubates the eggs.

Predators of young bluebirds in the nest can include snakes, cats, and racoons. Bird species competing for nesting locations include the house sparrow, common starling, and the American crow. For the life of me, I can’t see how the crow can make its way into the small opening that is normally associated with the typical bluebird abode. I would think the crow is typically searching for a food source by picking fledglings from the nest, but this is what the literature references, so no extra charge for the info.

Bluebirds typically eat insects, wild fruits, and berries. Occasionally, bluebirds have also been observed capturing and eating larger prey such as shrews, salamanders, snakes, and lizards. They are attracted to platform feeders filled grubs of the darkling beetle also known as mealworms. Many lawn and garden outlets have a wide array of both nest boxes and bird feed choices that will more than accommodate your needs and the birds will surely appreciate your gesture.

The oldest bluebird on record was at least 10-years old. It was banded in New York in May 1989, and was found dead in South Carolina in November 1999. By the 1970s, bluebird numbers had declined by estimates ranging from 70% due to unsuccessful competition with house sparrows, and starlings. In late 2005, Cornell University’s Laboratory of Ornithology reported bluebird sightings across the southern U.S. as part of its yearly “Backyard Bird Count.” The report indicated a strong upsurge in numbers and attributed the rebound largely to a movement of volunteers establishing and maintaining bluebird trails. So, you see, we can have a positive impact on some wildlife species by working together for a common cause.

As a symbol in songs, there may be more verses written referencing bluebirds than other feathered creatures. I have already mentioned “Song of the South,” but others are: “Bluebird of Happiness” composed in 1934 by Sandor Harmati; “(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover” composed in 1941 by Walter Kent to lyrics by Nat Burton looking forward to a time when World War II would be over. Vera Lynn popularized the song with her performance to the troops. Songwriters have portrayed the bluebird as a muse as in the song “Voices in the Sky” by the British Rock group The Moody Blues. “Birdhouses in your soul” the 1989 ode to a nightlight by the band They Might Be Giants, references a “bluebird of friendliness” and a “blue canary” in its lyrics. “Bluebird,” is the title of Miranda Lambert’s late 2019 single from her album “Wildcard.” The song was co-written by Lambert referencing hope and optimism associated with bluebirds. There are many more, so, I invite you in your spare time to find them and enjoy.

Several years ago, there was a decorative bluebird house sitting on my back patio. It was for looks only, but one day I noticed a pair of bluebirds made this their home. I watched as the pair tended their clutch of eggs that eventually hatched into four, chirping, marvels. Just before they were ready to fledge, a housecat marauded the nest one night destroying an epic nature setting. I was broken-hearted. I was astounded to witness the breeding pair re-nest and once again, the nest was attacked by the cat. I didn’t take matters into my own hands, which I must admit I thought about, instead I got rid of the house and moved on. I did learn a lesson and maybe you can use it if you’re tending bluebird boxes. Protect it from predators to help ensure survival of the nest. These birds are truly delightful to watch and can bring to you a hint of spring and a zip-a-dee-doo-dah day.

2022 is behind us. I wish you all a safe, and healthy, 2023. Maybe a good start would be establishing bluebird boxes around your home. Do a little research and enjoy the brilliant colors of this remarkable little bird. I can’t think of a better way to start the year, can you? Until next time enjoy our woods and waters and remember, let’s leave it better than we found it. Happy New Year!