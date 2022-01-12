Ola Eugenia (Jean) Fowler Morrow, 89, of Alva, passed away on Nov. 26, 2022, at her residence surrounded by family. Her faith sustained her to the end, and she was a continued source of joy and inspiration to her family and all who loved her. She was born on February 12, 1933, to Calvin Lafayette (Fate) Fowler and Mary Lake Butts Fowler of Montgomery County. Her father ran Fate Fowler Grocery in Sweatman, Miss., for more than 40 years. She became the owner after he retired and ran the store in the 1970s.

Jean married James Lewis Morrow Sr., Jan. 12, 1951. They were married for 64 years before his death on April 8, 2015. She was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ where she had worshiped most of her life. She also had a special place in her heart for the members of Elliott Church of Christ. She personally supported several missionaries and other organizations associated with the church.

Jean was always a hard worker and held many jobs during her working life. She farmed and raised a cotton crop, worked at Pennaco Hosiery for many years, and served as President and active member of the Alva Home Demonstration Club. An avid outdoor lover, she enjoyed fishing, gardening and working in her flower beds. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and cooking. In the late 1980s, she and James Lewis bought a camper and continued to camp and travel for the next 30 years. They met many life-long friends during this time and camped in 48 states.

For over forty years she has affectionately been “Granny” to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and to a host of friends and relatives. She loved the “title” and her family.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service with Bro. Cole Surrell and Bro. Ken Salley officiated. Interment will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday evening and one hour prior to the service Wednesday all at McKibben and Guinn.

She is survived by her children Joyce M. Stephens of Grenada, Rhonda Grace Boyle (Steve) of Duck Hill, James Lewis “Jimmy” Morrow, Jr. of Alva, and Hollis Ours Morrow (Amber) of Grenada. Two brothers, Jesse Fowler (Ginette) of Picayune and Hal Fowler (Judy) of Sweatman. Grandchildren Jason Lewis Boyle (Jessica), Lee Adam Boyle (Alison), Linda Gail Collins Smith, Wesley Alan Collins (Frances), Chasity Jean Morrow Hood, Rachel Curington Morrow McCoy (Timmy), Grayson Ralston Morrow, Amanda Baker (Joe), Trey Hoop and Aaron Hoop. Great-grandchildren Chandler Smith (Kirsten), Savannah Livingston (Fredrick), Chase Collins, Tyler Boyle, Hallie Kerr, Kolby Boyle, J.P. McElroy, Rhodi McElroy, Rylan (Morrow) Cress, Jacob Hood, Talon Hood, Wyatt McCoy, Rayce McCoy, Madison, Hannah and Walker Baker. Great-great-grandchildren Leland Livingston, Aubrey Baker, Sophia Baker and Rylynn Smith.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, granddaughter, Brandi Morrow Fortner, sister Wanda Berry, sister-in-law, Shirley Fowler, daughter-in-law Gail Morrow, son-in-law, Alan Collins and grandson-in-law, Bob Hood.

Jason Boyle, Lee Adam Boyle, Wesley Collins, Grayson Morrow, Timmy McCoy Jr. and Chandler Smith will honor Mrs. Morrow by serving as pallbearers and carry her to rest in the Red Hill Cemetery. Mac and Ollie Hoop and Keith and Mitzi McGee will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

The family would like to thank special caregivers Amanda Maxey Winters and Lou Horton for their tireless and sincere dedication and love for our Mother. You will always be family. In addition, we express sincere appreciation to Adoration Hospice.

Her favorite charities are St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Gospel Broadcasting Network.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).