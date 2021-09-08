“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I your God: I will strength you, I will help you, I will uphold you with righteous my right hand.” Isaiah 41:10

Yazmin was born Wednesday, January 6, 1999 to the parents of Nicole T. Carr and Kimbell Frazer in Manhattan, New York. She died on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at her residence and was pronounced deceased at Tyler Holmes Hospital, in Winona.

"When you lie down you will not be afraid; when you lie down your sleep will be sweet." Proverbs 3:24

Yazmin, a native New moved to Mississippi with her ate grandmother Mary Singleton, along with her mother Nicole in 2011.

Yazmin spent a lot of time with her Godparents, Mr. & Mrs. Gilbert (Mae) Oyola in Brooklyn, New York along with her other cousins. At age 12, Yazmin adjusted well to country living as long as she was with her mother, grandmother, g-moms (Hazel and Nana Velma), bother (Excel), godfather Wayne Skinner) and special Auntie (Lesia Hemphill), she was happy.

Growing up, Yazmin loved running through the pasture, running the cows and horses, feeding hogs, mowing the grass, fixing small engines and working in the garden. Her one true love was basketball. She would play basketball from sunrise to sunset. She was an outgoing person that loved to make people laugh and not afraid to take on a challenge.

Yazmin joined Mt. Zion M.B. Church and was an active member until her grandmother's health failed. She was a 2018 graduate of JZ George High School.

Class of 2018 "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or moaning or crying or pain, but the old order of things has passed away." Revelation 21:4

Yazmin is survived by her mother, Nicole Carr; father, Kimbell Frazer; stepfather, Durwin Keith Mayes; brother, Excell Carr; grandmothers, Hazel Carr and Aslita Pierre; Nana, Velma McKinney; aunts, Courtney Carr, Cecile Frazer, and Leslie Knight; uncles, Ken (Lesia) Frazer and Hank Marcel Hill; a special cousin, Lleyton Carr. She was also loved by many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

All arrangements entrusted to Roberts and Sons Mortuary, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.