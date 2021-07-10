Mr. Willie Junior Griffin, 72, of Kilmichael, formerly of Newton County, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services were held at 2 pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel, and Rev. Randy Dees officiated. Interment followed in the Union Church of God Cemetery under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Mr. Griffin, the Newton County native, was a retired supervisor for Lady Forest Farms in Forest.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Watson Griffin; two children, Loris (Randy) Dees and Willie Leroy (Kathy) Griffin; one adopted daughter, Teresa Ann (Jimmy) Palmertree; 15grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one sister, Anna Geraldine Easterling; and several nieces and nephews.