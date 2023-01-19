A graveside service for Mr. Wendell Wayne Carter of Winona will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Scotland Baptist Church Cemetery in Winona. The Rev. Bobby Palmertree will officiate the service. Pallbearers are James Dendy, Daniel Carter, Eric Franklin, Austin Winters, Edwin Taylor and Bill Gilmer.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Oliver Funeral Home.

Mr. Wendell Wayne Carter, age 66, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home in Winona. He was born in California to Alvis Melvin and Willie Harrell Carter on Feb. 15, 1956. He was a member of Scotland Baptist Church and retired log truck driver.

Mr. Carter is survived by his wife, Terri Blaylock Carter of Winona; daughter, Rani Carter (Eric) of Winona; sister, Barbara Ann Slaten of Florence; brother, Billy Carter of Carrollton; two grandchildren, Charlee Grace Franklin and Luke Carter Franklin; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona handled the arrangements.