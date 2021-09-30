Weida May Blaylock Pyron, 80, passed away at her daughter's residence in South Carolina on Monday, September 20, 2021.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 26 at 3 p.m. in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in Mr. Pisgah Cemetery near Duck Hill. Elder Doug Greenway officiated the service. Visitation was Sunday, September 26 from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Pyron was born May 2, 1941, to Travis and Ruby Gordon Blaylock. She was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ in Duck Hill and a retired nurse.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jessie "Sonny" Pyron; grandson, Austin Waldo; and sisters, Sue Avent and Ruby Redell Ware.

Mrs. Pyron is survived by daughter, Vanessa Waldo (fiancé Wesley Simpson) of Round O, S.C.; son, Michael Pyron (Brenda) of Grenada; sisters, Linda McEachern and Glenda Evans; brother, Neal Blaylock; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Travis Evans, John Avent, Tee Pearman, Grayson Morrow, Brett Evans, and Mac Pearman. Honorary pallbearers were Dynamite Kirk and Charles Norris.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona handled the arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.