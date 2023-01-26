W.C. Jefferson, 63, of Millington, Tenn., formerly of Itta Bena passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Millington. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 in the North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael. The Rev. Robert Anderson will be officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required at the memorial service.

Mr. Jefferson was retired military where he served in the U.S. Air Force and Special Forces with the U.S. Marine Corps., and he will receive full military honors. He is survived by his grandmother Dorothy Neal, of Morehead, Miss.; sisters Annie Mae Freeman of Chicago, lll., Martha Williams of Morgan City, Miss. and Lorraine Jefferson of Hendersonville, Tenn.; brothers Andrew Foster of Rockford, Ill. and Booker T. King of Winona. Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.