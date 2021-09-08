Vera Mae Bush Lewis was born September 10, 1953 in Leflore County to the late Addie B. Roberson and Steve Bush

Vera attended the L. S. Rodger School in Greenwood and later moved to Vaiden and attended the North Vaiden Public School. She confessed her faith in Christ at an early age and joined the Vaiden Friendship M. B. Church. Vera love spending time with her family.

On August 29, 2021 her journey ended here on earth and she went home to be with the Lord.

Vera Mae bush was united in holy matrimony to C. L. Robinson in 1969 to this union four children were born. She later married Alvin Lewis in 1974 to this union eight children were born.

Two of her children and three siblings preceded her in death: Eddie Roberson Jr, William Howard Lofton and Clara Mae Green.

To cherish her memory she leave behind 10 children: Six sons Chester (Patrice) Robinson, Dexter (Dora) Robinson, Alvin (Kimberly) Lewis Jr., Elvis Lewis, and Travis Lewis all of Winona, and Kendrick (Deyonna) Lewis of Vaiden. Four daughters: Cassandra (Fredrick), Loretta Lewis (Marcus), Patricia (Theodore) Anderson all of Winona and Barbara (Terry) Anderson of Carrollton. A father, Steve Bush of Tchula, a sister: Etta Roberson Harris of Winona; two brothers: Frankie Roberson of Vaiden and John Roberson of Greenwood; 32 Grandchildren and 36 Great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

