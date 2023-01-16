Funeral services for Sgt. Richard Alan Blackwell Sr., of Carrollton, will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Bible Baptist Church in Greenwood, with private family burial in McBride Family Cemetery in Greenwood. The Rev. Glenn Waller will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be Will Taylor, Chris Blaylock, Austin Montgomery, Patrick Montgomery, Blake Herring and Cody McCrory. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Hargrove, Nathan Blunt, Jay Wilson, Don Corbin, William Buckley, Brandon Ott, Kevin Ott, Terry Wayne Campbell, Carl Chaffin, and posthumously, A. Bradley Cooper and Ronald Randazzo.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 17 from noon until service time at the church.

Sgt. Richard Alan Blackwell Sr., 56, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He was born in Greenwood on June 30, 1966. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, obtaining the rank of sergeant, serving in Desert Storm. He was team leader of Section A First Platoon Alpha Company 1/5 Cav First Calvary Division. During his service, he received many accolades, most notably, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with two Bronze Stars. He worked earlier in life as an auto-parts salesman, but most recently, he was the co-owner/operator of Vaiden Farm Supply in Vaiden. He loved to travel, ride his motorcycle, loved his family, and was crazy about his grandchildren. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Greenwood.

Sgt. Blackwell is survived by his two sons, Richard Alan "Little Ritchie" Blackwell Jr. (Kimberly) of Brandon and James "Bird" Blackwell (Jennifer) of Winona; loving fiancé, Becky Wammack; father, Jimmy McBride of Greenwood; three sisters, Beth Montgomery (Patrick) of Carrollton, Donna Pearson (Greg) of Winona, and Brooke Ott (Jeffery) of Hernando; brother, Jason McBride (Bethany) of Horn Lake; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Ann Dallas McBride; and two fellow squad members who were killed in action during their service together, A. Bradley Cooper and Ronald Randazzo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to John 3:16 Ministries by mailing to 75 Holmes Rd, Charlotte, AR 72552 or to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation by mailing to 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306.

