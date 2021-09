Ruthie Mae Holman, 72, of Carrollton died Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Greenwood-Leflore Hospital.

A limited visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home in Winona. A graveside service was held on Saturday, Sept. 25 in Hudson Park Cemetery in Greenwood. Rev. Lamonte Armstread officiated service.

Mrs. Holman was a assembly line worker and a member of Bear Marsh Missionary Baptist Church.