Ruby Dean Riley Burkhead, 62, of Carrollton passed away on October 4, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Myricks Funeral Home, 514 Tipton St., Kosciusko.

Graveside service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. at Buffalo United Methodist Church Cemetery, Highway 12 and Attala Road 220 in Kosciusko. Rev. Leon Miller will be officiating.

Mrs. Burkhead was a retired librarian at Marshall Elementary School in North Carrollton. She loved teaching children the benefits of reading and the world that could be opened with books. She was very well loved and respected by all who knew her. When not educating young minds she loved reading romance novels, traveling, and gardening. She was especially proud of her beautiful “butterfly bush.”

She was preceded in death by her father, A.G. Riley, and sisters, Linda Roundtree and Shelia Riley.

Ruby is survived by her husband of 41 years, Frank J. Burkhead of Carrollton; daughters, Charisa Burkhead of Fort Worth, Texas, LaKeshia Burkhead of Providence Village, Texas, and Tineka Burkhead of Starkville; mother Pauline Riley of Kosciusko; brothers, James Riley and wife Vechatia of Mobile, Ala., Arthur Riley and Charles Riley both of Kosciusko; sister Christine Adams and husband Johnnie of Kosciusko.

