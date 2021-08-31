Rosie Lang, 64, of McCarley, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at St. Dominic Hospital.

A limited visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Fruday, Aug. 27 at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home of Winona. Masks and social distancing were required at the visitation and funeral service.

Mrs. Lang was a homemaker and a member of Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived but her daughters, Cutrina Lang Blackmon of McCarley and Janina Lang of Winona; two sons, Jarvis Lang of Horn Lake and Antrion Lang of McCarley; four sisters, Gracie Harris, Veria Givens and Connie Givens all of Coila and Verlene Cain of Vaiden; three brothers, Efrom Johnson of Westminister, CO., John Lang of Coila and Matthew Lang of Memphis, Tenn.; and six grandchildren.