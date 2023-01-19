A graveside service for Mr. Ronald Jeffrey "Jeff" Barr of Vaiden will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, in Vaiden Cemetery in Vaiden. The Rev. David Westmoreland will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Squirty Miller, Dent Turner, Layne Turner, Hunter Miller, Jesse Manuel, Michael Bowers, Morgan Mills, and Dennon Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Dent Turner Air Conditioning crewmembers and Jamie Dunaway.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 20, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home.

Mr. Ronald Jeffrey "Jeff" Barr, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his residence in Vaiden. He was born in Jackson on July 2, 1966. He was employed by Dent Turner Air Conditioning. He enjoyed operating heavy equipment, listening to music, fishing and shooting guns with his sons. He loved spending time with his family and lived for his children and grandchildren.

Mr. Barr is survived by his daughter, Devin Crouch of Vaiden; sons, Aaron Keith Barr (Michelle Diggs) of Acona and Jeffrey Dalton Barr of Vaiden; mother, Deborah Barr Jones (Charles) of Vaiden; seven grandchildren; and his work family at Dent Turner Air Conditioning. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Angela Palmer Barr; father, Ronald Alwyn Barr; grandson, Axle Cheston Crouch; brother, Bryan Keith Barr; and grandparents, Tom and Josie Rogers.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona handled the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.