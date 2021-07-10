Robert Phillips, 99, of Coila died Monday, September 20, 2021, at Merit Health Central in Jackson.

A limited visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home and from 9:30 a.m. until the service began at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Black Hawk. Burial was in the church cemetery. Rev. Jessie Sawyer officiated.

Mr. Phillips was a farmer and a veteran of the United States Army, where he served in World War II.

He was preceded by his wife, Katherine Phillips.

Mr. Phillips was survived by his daughters Katie Phillips-Brownlow of Cruger, Betty Phillips-Smith of Lexington; a son, Ben Phillips of Southaven, a brother, Clyde Phillips of Tylertown, 22 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren.