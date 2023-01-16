Mr. Ricky B. Harbin, 62, of Duck Hill, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. He was born July 16, 1960, in Grenada to Bryant and Sharon Hutchins Harbin. Ricky was a truck driver by trade and enjoyed hunting and dirt bike racing with his son.

Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada with the Rev. Eric Sherwood officiating. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service Saturday at McKibben and Guinn.

Survivors include his mother, Sharon Harbin of Grenada; son, Landon Harbin of Grenada; four daughters, Lauren Sherrill (Sam) of Brandon, Kristin Blaylock (Jeremy) of Grenada, Caitlin Mitchell (Steven McCormick) of Grenada and Courtney Buchanan (Andrew) of Cullman, Ala.; sister, Connie Litten (Ralph) of Grenada and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father and his wife, Cheryl Harbin.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).