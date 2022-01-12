Funeral services for Mrs. Pauline Garrard Reid of Winona were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Oakwood Cemetery in Winona. The Rev. Brad Herod and the Rev. Chad Bowen officiated the service. Pallbearers were Bishop Reid, Caleb Reid, Clay Reid, Noland Reid, Dan Herod, Bob Long Jr., Bryant Long and Brandon Long.

Visitation was Monday, Nov. 28, from noon until service time at the funeral home.

Mrs. Reid, 90, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Merit Health Hospital in Canton, Miss. She was born in Carroll County on Nov. 9, 1932, to Levi and Alma Teal Garrard. She was a member of Moore Memorial United Methodist Church and former owner of T.L. Reid Timber Company in Winona.

Mrs. Reid is survived by her daughters, Marsha Reid Long (Bob) of Winona, Judy Reid Herod (Danny) of Winona, Alison Reid Tharp (Wayne) of McAdams; son, Thomas Larkin Reid Jr. (Tammy) of Winona; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Larkin Reid; four brothers; and four sisters.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona handled the arrangements.